Plateau names Efe #BBNaija winner ambassador on entertainment

Posted on Apr 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has appointed Efe Ejeba, winner of the just-concluded Big Brother Nigeria “See Gobee” (BBNaija) as the ambassador of Entertainment and Creative Industry in the state. The governor announced the appointment in a statement signed by Emmanuel Nanle, the state Director of Press and Public Affairs. He said Efe’s victory was…

