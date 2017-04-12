Plateau names Efe #BBNaija winner ambassador on entertainment

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has appointed Efe Ejeba, winner of the just-concluded Big Brother Nigeria “See Gobee” (BBNaija) as the ambassador of Entertainment and Creative Industry in the state.

The governor announced the appointment in a statement signed by Emmanuel Nanle, the state Director of Press and Public Affairs.

He said Efe’s victory was a further proof of brotherhood, excellence, courage and determination that characterised the `Plateau spirit’.

Lalong noted that though Efe was from Delta State, Plateau was proud to lay claim to his entire life’s orientation.

He assured the people of the state and Delta that the success of Efe would provide additional platform for consolidation of the relationship between the two states.

The governor had before the grand finale of the reality TV show, mobilised support for Efe and encouraged residents to vote for him.

Efe, a Delta State indigene, was born and bred in Jos.

He attended Federal Government College, Jos and a graduate of Economics from the University Of Jos.

The talented up coming rap artist however, left Jos for Lagos to pursue his music career.

He launched an Extended Play (EP) album called `Lagos’ shortly before his participation in the BBNaija show.

Efe emerged the overall winner clinching the N25 million prize and an SUV car.

The post Plateau names Efe #BBNaija winner ambassador on entertainment appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

