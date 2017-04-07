Plateau State University Matriculated Admitted Students For 2016/2017 Academic Session
Over 996 new students were admitted into the Plateau State University (PLASU), Bokkos, during the 2016/2017 session matriculation ceremony that took place on Wednesday, 5th April, 2017. Speaking at the event, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Doknan Sheni, warned the fresh students against engaging in cultism, drugs and other related offences. “You should count yourselves lucky …
