PMB Absent From Friday Juma’at Prayers

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari was yesterday absent from the Friday Juma’at prayers at the Presidential Villa.
However three state governors were present.The governors who attended the prayer session at the villa are: Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun), Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara), and Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano).
Recall that since his return from his medical trip to the United Kingdom, this is the second time the president would be absent for the Friday Juma’at prayers.
The presidency issued a statement on Thursday assuring Nigerians that despite the insinuations of a number of media organisations, there is no need for apprehension over the health of President Buhari.
Garba Shehu had said that, “President Buhari’s absence at the Federal Executive Council meeting of Wednesday, April 26, was a last minute decision, otherwise, the cabinet and the public might have been alerted in advance. As eager as he is to be up and about, the President’s doctors have advised on his taking things slowly, as he fully recovers from the long period of treatment in the United Kingdom some weeks ago.
“President Buhari himself, on his return to the country, made Nigerians aware of the state of his health while he was in London. Full recovery is sometimes a slow process, requiring periods of rest and relaxation, as the Minister for Information, Lai Mohammed, intimated in his press briefing after the FEC meeting on Wednesday.”

