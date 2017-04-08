PMB Appoints Governing Board For Nigerian National Merit Award

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of a new governing goard for the Nigerian National Merit Award (NNMA).

According to a statement by the media director in the office of the Secretary to the government of the federation, Bolaji Adebiyi, the composition of the board is as follows: Professor Shekarau Yakubu Aku – Chairman; Professor Shiekh Ahmed Abdullah – Member; Professor Muhammad Hassan – Member; Others are: Professor Joseph J. Andy, Member; Professor Adele Jinadu – Member; Professor Andrew Nok, Member; Professor Laz E. N. Ekwueme – Member He said the appointments which take effect from March 27, 2017 is for a period of 3 years.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

