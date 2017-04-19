PMB Congratulates Turkey On Successful Referendum

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the people and government of Turkey on the successful conclusion of the country’s referendum on Monday.

In a statement by his special adviser media, Femi Adesina, President Buhari congratulated Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for the foresight and maturity of leading his people to the polls to decide on

the future of leadership for the country that will further deepen peace and stability.

The President believed the referendum showcases the democratic credentials of the country and reflects a willingness of the Turkish people to live together and jointly pursue a better future.

