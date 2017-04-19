Pages Navigation Menu

PMB Congratulates Turkey On Successful Referendum

Posted on Apr 19, 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari has  felicitated with the people and government of Turkey on the successful conclusion of the country’s referendum on Monday.
In a statement by his special adviser media, Femi Adesina, President Buhari congratulated Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for the foresight and maturity of leading his people to the polls to decide on
the future of leadership for the country that will further deepen peace and stability.
The President believed the referendum showcases the democratic credentials of the country and reflects a willingness of the Turkish people to live together and jointly pursue a better future.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

