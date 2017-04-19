PMB Congratulates Turkey On Successful Referendum
President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the people and government of Turkey on the successful conclusion of the country’s referendum on Monday.
In a statement by his special adviser media, Femi Adesina, President Buhari congratulated Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for the foresight and maturity of leading his people to the polls to decide on
the future of leadership for the country that will further deepen peace and stability.
The President believed the referendum showcases the democratic credentials of the country and reflects a willingness of the Turkish people to live together and jointly pursue a better future.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG