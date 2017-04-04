PMB Intensifies Moves To End Executive–Legislature Impasse

In what appeared to be frantic effort to end the seeming rift between the executive and the legislature, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met with the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara at the presidential villa, Abuja.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the meeting, among other issues, bordered on grey areas that may require compromise and shifting of ground ahead of today’s meeting between the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership and the party’s Caucus in the Senate.

The party’s resolve to intervene in the ongoing face-off between the two arms of government, necessitated today’s meeting with the APC Caucus in the Red Chamber.

Indications that President Buhari was willing to extend the olive branch to the lawmakers emerged last week when he set up a committee to wade into the crisis between the executive and legislature.

The committee chaired by Vice president Yemi Osinbajo has all ministers who are former National Assembly members, the president’s National Assembly liaison officers and members who have relationship with the lawmakers as members.

Saraki and Dogara who met separately with President Buhari for over 40 minutes in his office told journalists after the two separate meetings that it was just a routine, which is part of the consultation and collaboration between the two arms of government that has helped to improve their work, especially on the budget.

But unlike in the past when the two presiding officers of the National Assembly had always met with the president at the same time for such routines meeting, they met with Buhari separately yesterday.

This is the first time Buhari was meeting with Saraki after the Senate had rejected Ibrahim Magu’s nomination and eventually refused to confirm him as the substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

A source at the presidency told LEADERSHIP that the meeting between President Buhari and Saraki addressed some of the contending issues that had been putting a strain on the relationship between the executive and the legislature.

The source who preferred not to be named in print, however, did not reveal whether there was an agreement reached between the president and the senate president on these issues.

“Indeed the president discussed with the senate president on some issues that seem to be causing disagreement between the executive and the legislature, but it was not clear whether the both agreed on the way forward. The issue of the 2017 budget was also discussed as it relates to speedy passage of the appropriation bill”, the source said.

Apart from the face-off between the Senate and the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service over the latter’s refusal to appear before the lawmakers in uniform, the lawmakers in the Red Chamber had last week suspended the confirmation of 27 Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) appointed by President Buhari on the ground that the president was yet to act on their decision on Magu.

Former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume, was also suspended by the Senate last week after the recommendations by the Senate committee on ethics which claimed Ndume had brought the Red Chamber into disrepute.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting with Buhari yesterday, Saraki said he has no powers to reverse the suspension of the former Senate leader.

He hinged his argument on the premise that the senate president and the Speaker of the House are first among equals who are just presiding officers with no such powers to reverse the collective decision of the Senate.

He said, “We should try and understand how the parliament works. I wish I had such powers. These powers you give me I wish I had them. The President or Speaker is first among equals. They are just presiding officers but unfortunately you know the legislative arm is the youngest people don’t understand.

“People give us this powers that we have. Decisions that are taken in plenary are decisions of all but I have a role to be able to convey the message. I will convey the message of the visit of the governor of Borno and the Senate is one. We are all one family. There will be issues like that; there is nothing that is sacrosanct or rigid”.

He also dismissed insinuations that the relationship between the executive and legislature was not cordial based on the rejection of Ibrahim Magu as the EFCC boss alone.

“It is cordial; you cannot examine it based on NDDC, based on EFCC. We have other issues; we have ministerial nominees that we are going to be working on, we have the budget that is more important, we have INEC and PIB. We have so many important things and I think its a mixture of all that should guide us. Don’t let us over heat on some of these issues”, Saraki noted.

When reminded of the committee set-up by the federal government to wade into the frosty relationship between the executive and legislature, Saraki expressed the view that it was good a development, noting that there would always be issues but it does not qualify as a crisis.

He said, “Like I said, there will always be issues on one or two things, it doesn’t mean that is the foundation of it. When you have an arm of government that has to do with confirmation there will always be issues. For example, on the NDDC bill, we rejected 3 people from NDDC and we keep on moving.

“We are all part of one government and that is why despite all these, major decisions are still taken. Like I said, we did critical amendments on INEC. By Tuesday or Wednesday, for the first time in the history of the legislature, we are going to lay a report on the PIB for consideration. It has never happened; for the past 20 years it has not gotten to this stage.

“So, it’s work in progress for the interest of Nigeria. Don’t let us get distracted by one or two infractions; it is bound to happen. Even America that we are copying today, even as we are watching, see what is happening at the Supreme Court. These are things that happen on the part of democracy but I can reassure Nigerians that is just a drop in the ocean. It is not an issue that should stir the whole nation, be rest assured.

On why the Senate stepped down confirmation of Resident electoral commissioners , Saraki parried the question. He said, “As I said, this is a routine meeting. There are many things that is important but there are other things that is even more important to do which is the budget. We talked also about the INEC bill that we have passed. I took the president through some of the areas, very important areas, because you know the president, over many years, is somebody that has gone to many elections and seen.

“So, that was something he was really excited about. Some of the new amendments like electronic voting, talks about electronic process for collation; those are landmark achievements that we hope that very soon the House will concur and we all come here for the president to assent.

“Some of these other issues are bound to happen but I don’t think it is a major issue, but we are still moving ahead and still consulting”.

On his part, Speaker Dogara also echoed the same sentiments as Saraki, saying there is no crisis between the executive and the National Assembly.

Dogara said, “You might look at it as crisis but I don’t look at it as crisis. You know I have always said this that as a government our value will be the problems we have solved. We can’t be remembered for avoiding, we can’t be remembered for running away from problems.

“It is only when we provide solutions to some of the things you refer to as crisis and we look at it as opportunities to begin the new that people will now remember us for putting down enduring legacies. But when we run away from everything that appears to be trouble we will not make it.

On the planned protests by some groups at the National Assembly this week, he said, “I wouldn’t know; this is a democracy we are running and we have to open the space to civil society, to everyone who feel aggrieved to be able to air his grievances. So, if they have grievances against the institution of the legislature, we will take it.

“You see, the point is we should never run away from crisis. Crises are always wonderful opportunities for us to begin the new, for us to set new boundaries, for us to begin to examine things in a new way. We should welcome crises. They are the engines that always propel growth and progress. So, if anyone thinks he has issues with the National Assembly let him come and we will have the opportunity to explain. That is the beauty of democracy”.

APC National Convention May Be Shifted

Meanwhile, the much awaited national convention of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) earlier slated for April 29, 2017 may be shifted to another date in the year, if not shelved totally, LEADERSHIP gathered yesterday.

It was also learnt that the development may not be unconnected to what one of the Northern APC governors who was at the meeting earlier slated for the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and state chief executives on the platform of APC reportedly told the gathering.

The governor was said to have insisted that 20 NWC members cannot fix convention date for 97 National Executive Committee (NEC).

The decison to hold a convention came after series of criticisms from various quarters that the party had not convened the August occasion against the dictate of the party’s constitution as currently being operated.

APC had finally announced that it will hold its national convention (non-elective) not later than April this year.

Reacting to this via the telephone, the national publicity secretary, Mallam Bollaji Abdullahi said, “I don’t have any information to the effect that the non-elective convention will not hold as stipulated. Should there be any development in that regard, I will let you know”.

LEADERSHIP had exclusively reported that the party had suspended its scheduled nationwide public hearing aimed at amending the party’s constitution in the build-up to its non-elective national convention indefinitely, a report which has not been refuted to date.

The development which was hinged on the paucity of funds, the report further said, may affect the party’s plans to hold its non-elective convention.

According to Article 25 (A)(i) of the APC constitution, “the National Convention of the Party shall be held once in two (2) years at a date, venue and time to be recommended by the National Working Committee and approved by the National Executive Committee, subject to the giving of the statutory notices to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and at least fourteen (14) days notice given to members eligible to attend”.

Furthermore, the constitution provides that the National Executive Committee may summon an emergency National Convention at any time provided at least seven (7) days notice of the meeting shall be given to all members eligible to attend.

In an earlier statement issued by the national publicity secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi announcing the convention, APC had said the decision was one of outcomes of the National Working Committee (NWC).

Bolaji said, “The Congresses will be followed by the National Caucus meeting, and finalised with the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Party, which will consider and set the dates for the National Convention, which is expected to hold not later than April 2017”.

Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, when asked why the party was not properly funded said, “Yes. It is still part of the change mantra. People were used to getting cheap money, some people struggled to be part of the APC officials in order to make money but Buhari is not like that. So, if the party has programmes on ground, the government has no problem to see how the party can be funded but let me tell you, the issue of taking government money to fund the party does not arise”.

