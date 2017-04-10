PMB’s Foreign Trips Yielding Positive Results — Onyeama

The minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s foreign trips have started yielding positive results.

Onyeama said at the News Agency of Nigeria’s (NAN) Forum in Abuja that the results were in the areas of the economy and national security.

He said such visits had started attracting investors and enhancing Foreign Direct Investment into the country.

The ministers said the trips were aimed at re-launching Nigeria in the mind of countries that hitherto distrusted it by rebuilding its image and restoring its past glory.

