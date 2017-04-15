Pochettino: Now We Wait For Chelsea To Drop Points

Tottenham manager, Mauricio Pochettino praised his side for their 4-0 win over Bournemouth and says they can just wait for Chelsea to slip up.

Spurs have not lost a game at home in the league and their recent win puts them within four points of Chelsea.

Chelsea play Manchester United tomorrow and Pochettino is hoping the table toppers drop points.

“It was another great performance. I think the players deserve full credit for how they played and I think it was fantastic from us,” he told Sky Sports.

“4-0 is a good result for us but the three points is more important to close the gap at the moment with Chelsea. Now we are waiting but I am very happy.

“It is important that everyone in the club is so excited and the fans are unbelievable. It is impossible to feel differently.

“Our job is done now and we got the three points. Now, we see what happens tomorrow [Sunday]. Of course it will be better if they [Chelsea] fade but now our job is done and we have to wait.

“We’ve said that if they fail, we must be ready and we will be there waiting.”

