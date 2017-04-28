Pochettino Only Concerned About Title And Not About Finishing Above Arsenal

Mauricio Pochettino is more concerned about winning the EPL title than finishing above Arsenal.

Spurs play Arsenal on Sunday at White Hart Lane. They sit four points behind Chelsea with just five games left to go.

A win will ensure Tottenham finish above Arsenal for the first time in 22 years, but that is the last thing Pochettino is thinking about, as he would prefer to win the title.

He said: “I understand (the fans want to finish above Arsenal) but I am so honest, and my feeling is now we are so close, only four points, which is massive with only five games to play, but I will be very disappointed if we don’t win the title.

“At that moment I will start to think about all the good things this season and be realistic to analyse the season. But I really don’t think about which position Arsenal are in. My view and focus is to try to win every game and try to win the Premier League.

“For me (finishing above Arsenal) is not a motivation. The motivation for me is to win because it’s a derby and I know what it means to win a derby. My motivation is to try to win some titles with Tottenham, and my players improve every day and show we are better than the opposition.”

