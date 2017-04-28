Pogba, James Rodriguez, Balotelli are over-rated, says Cassano

In the latest edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Cassano spilled the beans on more or less everyone, not holding back on criticism.

“Three over-rated players? Pogba, James Rodriguez and Balotelli,” said FantAntonio.

“Is Pogba really worth 120m? Not for me, no. Rodriguez 80m? No. If he’s worth that, how much would [Andres] Iniesta have been worth at his age?

“As for Balotelli, I wish the best for Mario and he’s doing pretty well in France but both he and Pogba have had great fortune in life: they’re managed by a very good agent, Mino Raiola.

“He’s given both of them incredible opportunities.”

Mario Balotelli replied to Antonio Cassano’s claims he is “over-rated” by noting “there really are few friends and none of them at work.”

The pair had been close and bonded during Italy’s doomed World Cup campaign in Brazil in 2014.

Balotelli appeared to hit back at Cassano via Twitter this evening.

“The genius exploded…” wrote the Nice striker with a series of laughing emojis.

“It is true, there really are few friends and none of them at work.”

