Pogba: Kante Runs For 11 Players

Paul Pogba believes N’golo Kante’s strength which enables him to be everywhere on the pitch, is his best asset.

The France internationals will go head to head when Chelsea visit United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Pogba lauded Kante’s work rate and believes his productivity is what earned him his nomination for PFA Player of the Year.

“Everybody knows that N’Golo Kante can run for 11 players – that’s his best quality,” Pogba told MUTV.

“He gets the ball and plays simple. When the manager tells him something, he will do it and he will do it perfectly.

“He’s one of the biggest players for Chelsea. He makes the difference because, to be honest, when you see when they lose the ball, he will lose the ball three times and win the ball back four times!

“He’s everywhere! He’s a big player.”

