Pogba tops EPL pass completion table

Paul Pogba has stormed to the top of the Premier League’s pass completion table – taking the mantle from Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson.

The Manchester United star has completed a staggering 2,071 passes this season, 14 more than previous leader Henderson.

The stats table was updated after the Red Devils’ 2-0 win over Chelsea at Old Trafford, in which he played the full 90 minutes and made 61 passes.

Meanwhile Henderson did not feature in Liverpool’s 1-0 win over West Brom at the Hawthorns as he is currently out with a foot problem.The England midfielder is joined in the top ten list by Reds teammate James Milner, who has completed 1,849 passes this season and is currently sixth.

While Man United’s Ander Herrera, who has found a teammate 1,853 times, is currently fifth, just behind Chelsea duo N’Golo Kante in fourth and Cesar Azpilicueta in third.

The other stars include David Silva in seventh, Granit Xhaka eighth, Fernandinho ninth, and Christian Eriksen tenth, according to the Premier League stats centre.

Pogba, who cost Man United a record-breaking £90million in the summer, has at times received criticism for failing to deliver this season.

