Pogba: We Want To Beat Chelsea

Paul Pogba is looking to switch up the trend of Manchester United losing to Chelsea this season, by getting a win on Sunday.

Chelsea are looking to extend their lead on Tottenham when they visit Old Trafford to seven points, keeping the title within sights.

Pogba’s side lost 4-0 to Chelsea in the reverse fixture of Sunday’s match and crashes out of the FA Cup, losing 1-0 again at Stamford Bridge.

“Well, this season Chelsea have beaten us two times and, obviously, we don’t want that to happen a third time,” Pogba said. “We want to win.

“Obviously they are ahead of us, they’re playing for the title and, for them, it’s important to win this game. For us as well, because we’re playing for the top four, it’s going to be a game that’s really important for each team.

“We have to be focused and get ready and show them revenge, it’s revenge for us. So, let’s be positive about it and hopefully go and win this game.”

“They have a great team and everybody knows that,” Pogba said.

“When you’re playing in the Premier League, you have to have a bit of luck as well but you create the luck.

“They have a manager who pushes them and they have players who want to show the world that Chelsea are still alive… Last year that didn’t happen.

“But you never know, that’s the beautiful thing in the Premier League. You never know what’s going to happen. They’ve done good this season.”

