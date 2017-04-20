Police arrest 13 kidnap suspects in Ishawo creeks, demolish camps

…They’ve murdered sleep; will sleep no more—Owoseni

By Evelyn Usman & Olasunkanmi Akoni

lagos—Thirteen suspected kidnappers have been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command in connection with the recent killing of four policemen, an Army Captain and two residents, at Yewa, Ishawo communities in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The command has also begun demolition of shanties within the creeks, which served as haven for criminal activities.

A combined team of policemen from the Marine Police, Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, Anti-kidnapping Squad and Mobile Squad, yesterday, took the war against criminality into the creeks, where perpetrators of the Ishawo mayhem were still taking cover.

Vanguard gathered that on sighting the police teams, with two surveillance helicopters hovering in the air, some kidnappers fled in their speed boats farther into the creeks.

On demolition

Lagos State Police Command boss, Fatai Owoseni, who visited the area yesterday to inspect the joint operation in the company of the Commander, Rapid Response Squad, RRS, Tunji Disu, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, other squad leaders and the Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Habib Aruna, revealed that the demolition exercise had been on for a week.

He said: “Following the attack that occurred at Ishawo, where we lost four of our policemen and an Army Captain, we have deployed operatives in the waters. What you have seen now is for us to appraise what we have been doing for the past one week.

“So far, 13 persons have been arrested. We are interrogating them and they are making useful statements, which are helping us in our investigation.

“We have got some evidential value from them, which has at least made us to know who we are looking for.

“Earlier this morning, they were able to get to the camps of these criminal elements, where they saw some of them cooking. But they fled immediately they saw the combined team. The destruction of the camps is still ongoing and the officers are right inside the creeks.

“We are making progress, as helicopter surveillance is also supporting all we are doing. We want to assure members of the public around this axis that government, as well as security agents, are ready to ensure that an end is put to the madness of these criminal elements.

“One of the kidnappers was shot dead by the Intelligence Response Team of the Inspector-General of Police. These people have murdered sleep and they will not sleep; we will make sure that all of them are rooted out and be made to face the full wrath of the law.”

