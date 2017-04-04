Police arrest 5 suspects, rescue kidnapped victim in Anambra

The Police in Anambra say they have arrested five persons for alleged kidnap and rescued a victim at Okpoko, near Onitsha, in Anambra.

SP Sunday Okpe, the Grand Commander, Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) in the state, said this in an interview with newsmen in Onitsha on Tuesday.

Okpe said that the suspects were arrested on April 2, following a tip-off.

“On April 2 morning, men of the FSARS stormed a major hideout of suspected kidnappers and rescued a victim.

“Five persons who are members of a kidnap syndicate, were arrested and they are helping with the investigation.”

According to him, the hoodlums used the hideout which is a “no-go” area in Okpoko, as detention camp for abducted victims.

However, a pro-Biafra group, the Biafra Independent Movement (BIM), has called for the release of the suspects, claiming that the arrested persons were not kidnappers but security guards.

Mr Emmanuel Omenka, a zonal leader of the group, who criticised the action of the police, explained that the alleged hideout was the operational office of the group in the area.

“We do not know where they took our five members to; they took two of our motorcycles, ransacked our office and even invited the soldiers to help them kill us,’’ he alleged.

The post Police arrest 5 suspects, rescue kidnapped victim in Anambra appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

