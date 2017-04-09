Pages Navigation Menu

Police arrest alleged rapist after he fell asleep in his’ victim’s house

Posted on Apr 9, 2017

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for raping a 25-year-old woman and later on fell asleep in her house.

‘The Police in Waterval outside Makhado have arrested a 27-year-old man for raping a 25-year-old woman. 

It is alleged that the victim was sleeping in the early hours of today on the 2017-04-08 at about 03:30 when the suspect broke into her home and entered her room where he threatened her and raped her.

After the ordeal, the suspect fell asleep, the victim escaped and called the Police.The Police reacted swiftly and found the suspect still asleep and arrested him. 

The suspect will appear before the Waterval Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 10 April 2017 facing charges of housebreaking and rape.

Police investigations are still continuing. 

