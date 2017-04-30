Police arrest driver for supplying fuel, food to Boko Haram
The Police Command in Borno said on Sunday that it had arrested a driver, Malam Modu Mustapha, suspected to be purchasing fuel and food items for Boko Haram insurgents. Mr Damian Chukwu, the Commissioner of Police in the state, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri that the suspect was arrested after a tip-off by members of the public. “The Police have received information that one Modu Mustapha of Jumptilo village was a terrorists’ collaborator, who buys fuel and food for them, at Alagarno and another hideout.
