Police arrest LG administrator, 5 others over assassination attempt on Melaye

The police on Saturday said they had arrested six suspects in connection with an assassination attempt on Sen. Dino Melaye in his home in Kogi on April 15. The Force Spokesman, CSP Jimoh Moshood, told newsmen in Abuja that the arrested suspects included a Kogi local government sole administrator and his orderly.

