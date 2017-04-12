Police arrest man for trafficking 7 women to China

Hanoi – Police in southern Vietnam on Wednesday confirm the arrest of Pham Sang, 31, for selling seven women at 530 dollars into prostitution in China.

Police officer, Thi Trang of Dong Thap provincial police department said that Pham was arrested for human trafficking charges in Dong Thap province.

Police said Pham was accused of coaxing the victims to the northern border by promising them well-paid restaurant jobs in Hanoi in March 2015.

The police said that the accused took the victims to China, where an unidentified Vietnamese woman bought the seven women for forced work in China’s underground sex trade.

The police said that Sang sold the women for a total of 530 dollars.

Some of the women escaped back to Vietnam in January this year and reported Sang, eventually resulting in his arrest.

He faces up to 20 years in prison under Vietnam’s human trafficking laws.

Vietnam has seen a steady increase in trafficking in recent years, with the Public Security Ministry reporting an 11.6 per cent increase between 2011 and 2015 compared to the previous five-year period.

The majority were sent to China, according to law enforcement officials.

