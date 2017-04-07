Police arrest nurse, husband over wife’s death after abortion



An auxiliary nurse in Sapele (name withheld) has been arrested by the police following the death of one Mrs. Loveth Oke (36), a mother of seven, who she allegedly performed an abortion on.

Also arrested by the police was the husband of the deceased, who allegedly compelled his wife to undertake the abortion.

It was learnt that the deceased on finding out that she was pregnant, had informed her husband, who in turn insisted on having an abortion, since they already have seven children.

According to a source, “the husband took his wife to a doctor to procure the abortion and when the doctor told them he could not carry out the act. The nurse, who was working with the doctor in a clinic in Sapele, approached the couple afterwards and offered to do it for N12,000.”

The auxiliary nurse was said to have started injecting drugs into the deceased since last December, which led to complications. After taking the deceased to different hospitals, including herbal homes, she finally passed on last Friday.

The news of her death got to her family members, following which the deceased’s mother reported the case at the Sapele Police Station.

However, a police source confirmed that the nurse and husband of the deceased were currently undergoing interrogation, adding that the nurse had allegedly confessed to the crime.

Confirming the arrest, the police image-maker in the state, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka, said the suspects were being detained at the State CID for further investigation.

