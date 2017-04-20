Police Arrest Osama, Adamu, Dangerous Boko Haram Commander Who Have Killed Over 150 People (Photo)
Bauchi State Police Command has announced the acrest of one Muhammad Adamu Nafiu, male, aged 25, of Balanga, Gombe State, at Tama village in Toro LGA of the state.
Commissioner of Police, Garba Baba Umar, in a statement on Wednesday, said the suspect is a notorious top commander of Boko Haram, who relocated to Tama village in order to evade arrest after the sect was dislodged by troops at Sambisa Forest.
”Preliminary investigation revealed that suspect was among those declared by the Nigerian Army on Serial Number 176 on its wanted list.
”He has voluntarily confessed to have killed over 150 people in Baga LGA of Borno State alone.
”Case under investigation after which suspect would be handed over to the appropriate authority for discreet investigation”, he said.
The Police boss also announced the arrest of one Osama Abubakar male, aged 20yrs, of Malam Goje Street of Bauchi.
The suspect had used a sharp knife and cut off the left hand of one Abdul-aziz Mohd male, aged 23yrs of Gombe Road Bauchi, who is also alleged to be a Sara-Suka member.
Exhibits recovered include two sharp knives used in perpetrating the act.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
1 Comment on "Police Arrest Osama, Adamu, Dangerous Boko Haram Commander Who Have Killed Over 150 People (Photo)"
Work of god