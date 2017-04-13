Pages Navigation Menu

Police arrests 3 fake Army officers in Imo State

Posted on Apr 13, 2017

Three suspected fake military men were arrested on Wednesday by the Imo State Police Command. According to the state Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezeike, who said the suspects– Kingsley Inyang, Edet Okon and Victor Akpan– were arrested on April 4, 2017, at Amakohia Ubi, in the Owerri West Local Government Area of the state, where …

