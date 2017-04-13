Police Arrests 3 Fake Soldiers In Imo State

The Imo State Police Command has arrested three military men suspected to be fake, on April 4, 2017, at Amakohia Ubi, in the Owerri West Local Government Area of the state, where they allegedly defrauded people on the pretext of enlisting them into the Nigerian Army.

The State Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezeike, while parading the fake soldiers, said the suspects – Kingsley Inyang, Edet Okon and Victor Akpan – opened an office and mandated their victims to pay N8,000 and N70,000 for medical tests and recruitment exercises, respectively.

The Commissioner of police also added that upon their arrest, two pairs of army uniforms, a pair of army boots, one camouflage cap, one laptop and other exhibits were recovered from the suspects.

Ezeike said the suspects would be charged to court at the end of investigations.

One of the suspects, Inyang, who was dressed in an army uniform, while confessing to the crime, said that his group defrauded 22 people.

When further asked how he got the uniform, the suspect said it belonged to his father, who was a retired soldier.

In the meantime, the CP also paraded the suspected kidnappers of Ben Kpaduwa, a former Principal Manager of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria.

Ezeike said one of the suspects, Chinedu Imo, who sustained gunshot injuries during a gun duel with the police in the forest where their victim was kept, was confirmed dead in the hospital.

The police chief added that all Mobile Police Force personnel and conventional policemen attached to persons without the approval of the Inspector-General of Police would be withdrawn.

The post Police Arrests 3 Fake Soldiers In Imo State appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com.

