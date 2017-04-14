Police arrests house boy for stealing N21 million from his boss
The Oyo State Police command has areested a house help identified as Mathew Kudjo,who hails from the Republic of Benin, for allegedly stealing $59,000 and other sums of money in local and foreign currencies, totalling N21,395,000 from his boss. According to the state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Odude, who paraded the suspect at the state …
The post Police arrests house boy for stealing N21 million from his boss appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG