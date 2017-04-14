Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police arrests house boy for stealing N21 million from his boss

Posted on Apr 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Oyo State Police command has areested a house help identified as Mathew Kudjo,who hails from the Republic of Benin, for allegedly stealing $59,000 and other sums of money in local and foreign currencies, totalling N21,395,000 from his boss. According to the state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Odude, who paraded the suspect at the state …

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Police arrests house boy for stealing N21 million from his boss appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.