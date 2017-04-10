Pages Navigation Menu

Police arrests kidnappers in Aba

Posted on Apr 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

It was a lucky day for a man that was abducted by kidnappers on March 17, 2017 identified as Duru Christopher as he was rescued by the  Operatives of the Abia State Police Command attached to the Ndiegoro Division. According to a police source in Aba said Christopher was rescued following a tip off on where the …

