Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police arrests leader of a bank robbery in Imo State

Posted on Apr 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Imo State Poice command have apprehended the mastermind of a bank robbery which led to the killing of a bank customer in the state. It was reported earlier that some gunmen trailed the bank customer to a Zenith bank branch on Wetheral Road, Owerri, the state capital. They reportedly carted away the money which the …

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Police arrests leader of a bank robbery in Imo State appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.