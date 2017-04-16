Pages Navigation Menu

Police arrests man for chaining wife to Generator

Posted on Apr 16, 2017

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 37-year old man, Ifeanyi Ajaero, for allegedly chaining his 28-year old wife to a generator from Friday night till Saturday morning. The wife simply identified as Obiageli was chained to the generator on the night of Friday, 14th April till the next morning, Saturday 15th April, 2017. …

