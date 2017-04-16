Police arrests man for chaining wife to Generator

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 37-year old man, Ifeanyi Ajaero, for allegedly chaining his 28-year old wife to a generator from Friday night till Saturday morning. The wife simply identified as Obiageli was chained to the generator on the night of Friday, 14th April till the next morning, Saturday 15th April, 2017. …

