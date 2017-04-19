Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police arrests student for joking with minister’s death on twitter

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 21-year-old student, Cassandra Vera, from the south-eastern region of Murcia was sentenced to one year  prison term for joking about the 1973 assassination of Spanish prime minister, Admiral Luis Carrero Blanco on Twitter. Spain’s top criminal court, the Audiencia Nacional, reportedly found her guilty of glorifying terrorism and humiliating victims. But this began a …

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Police arrests student for joking with minister’s death on twitter appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.