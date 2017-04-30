Police arrests Sule Lamido in Kano

Immediate past governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido have been arrested by the police in Kano State. The arrest was due to the ex-governor allegedly inciting his supporters to stop the conduct of local government elections organised by the current administration of Governor Muhammad Badaru. The council elections are fixed for July 1. According to …

The post Police arrests Sule Lamido in Kano appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

