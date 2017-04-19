Police arrests three lectures in Ambrose Ali University for alleged cultism

Some Lecturers of the Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma have been arrested by the Edo State Police Command for allegedly practising Cultism. The Commissioner of Police, Haliru Gwandu, who disclosed this to journalists in Benin on Tuesday, added that firearms were recovered from the arrested academics. Gwandu also said that among those arrested was a professor, …

The post Police arrests three lectures in Ambrose Ali University for alleged cultism appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

