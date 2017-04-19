Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police arrests three lectures in Ambrose Ali University for alleged cultism

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Some Lecturers of the Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma have been arrested by the Edo State Police Command for allegedly practising Cultism. The Commissioner of Police, Haliru Gwandu, who disclosed this to journalists in Benin on Tuesday, added that firearms were recovered from the arrested academics. Gwandu also said that among those arrested was a professor, …

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Police arrests three lectures in Ambrose Ali University for alleged cultism appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.