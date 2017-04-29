Police arrests two guards for duping their boss

The Kogi State Police has arrested two security guards, working at a house in Ikeja GRA, for breaking into their boss’ house through a burglar-proof to steal hard currency and electronics. The suspects, Abu Abubakar and Hadi Isiaka, both indigenes of the same community from Kogi State, were employed through an agent, to work as …

The post Police arrests two guards for duping their boss appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

