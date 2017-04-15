Pages Navigation Menu

Police arrests woman for keeping guns for armed robbers

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested a 45-year-old petty trader, identified as Folasade Adeniran, for allegedly keeping guns for a gang of robbers in Ibadan, said she was paid N3,000 after each operation. The suspect was arrested by operatives of the Special Anti-robbery Squad of the Oyo State Police Command for aiding the gang …

