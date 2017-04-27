Police bow to pressure, return all items seized from Senator Goje’s home
The House of Representatives had issued a 24-hour deadline to the police to return all documents.
The post Police bow to pressure, return all items seized from Senator Goje’s home appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!