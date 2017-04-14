Pages Navigation Menu

Police capture suspect in gun theft who sent Trump manifesto

Posted on Apr 14, 2017

This undated photograph obtained April 9, 2017 courtesy of the Rock County Sheriff's Office in Janesville, Wisconsin shows Joseph Jakubowski, 32, who allegedly robbed a gun shop and sent a lengthy manifesto to US President Donald Trump. A massive manhunt was underway April 9, 2017 in search of Jakubowski, a "highly-dangerous" Wisconsin man who US authorities said robbed a gun shop and sent a lengthy manifesto to US President Donald Trump. Some 150 local, state and federal police officers and personnel were searching Jakubowski, who on April 4, 2017 allegedly stole some 16 "high-end firearms" from a gun store in Janesville, Wisconsin and set fire to a car nearby, according to Rock County Sheriff Robert Spoden. Spoden said the suspect had written a 161-page long anti-government manifesto, which he had mailed to the White House. Police obtained a copy./ AFP PHOTO / Rock County Sheriff's Office / Handout / 

Police captured a Wisconsin man early Friday, ending an intense manhunt launched after he allegedly robbed a gun shop and sent an anti-government manifesto to US President Donald Trump.

Joseph Jakubowski, 32, was arrested without incident on a farm in the midwestern state of Wisconsin, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said.

A force of some 150 local, state and federal police had been searching for the suspect since April 4, when officials say he broke into the Armageddon Gun Shop in the city of Janesville, Wisconsin and stole more than a dozen firearms.

Authorities said the suspect had spoken of plans to carry out unspecified attacks, and wrote and mailed the White House a 161-page long screed.

Sheriff Robert Spoden described the manifesto as “a long laundry list of injustices that he believes the government and society and the upper class have put forth onto the rest of the citizens.”

Police received a tip late Thursday that a man matching Jakubowski’s description was “camping” at a farm near Readstown, Wisconsin, a municipality some 130 miles northwest of Janesville.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation had recently doubled its award for information leading to the suspect’s arrest to $20,000.

The threat prompted area schools to close last Friday prior to a scheduled spring break, and patrols were increased at local churches because Jakubowski’s manifesto had included “anti-religion sentiment.”

State governor Scott Walker also scrapped an annual Easter egg hunt scheduled for Saturday amid the manhunt.

