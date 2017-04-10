Pages Navigation Menu

Police confirm abduction of two Turkish Construction workers in Akwa Ibom

Posted on Apr 10, 2017 in Akwa Ibom | 0 comments

The Police in Akwa Ibom say two Turkish construction workers were expatriates abducted by gunmen in their hotel rooms at Eket, Eket Local Government of Akwa Ibom on Sunday. Mr Chukwu Okechukwu, an ASP, and public relations officer of the command, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo on Monday that the Turkish…

