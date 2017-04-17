Police confirm death of notorious Delta armed bandit

The Delta police command on Monday said its operatives had killed a notorious suspected armed robber simply known as “Tompolo”. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Andrew Aniamaka, who confirmed the death of the suspected robber, however, added that three of his accomplices escaped with bullet wounds. Aniamaka said police detectives from Enerhen division in Uvwie local government area near Warri, foiled a robbery attack following a distress call and in the ensuing gun duel, killed Tompolo, on April 9.

