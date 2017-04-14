Police CRC Ibusa launches multi-purpose hall

By Tare Youdeowei

The Police Community Relations Committee, PCRC, Ibusa chapter, in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force, Delta State Command, Ibusa Division, is set to launch a multi-purpose hall tomorrow.

According to the chairman, PCRC Ibusa, Dr. Dike Awana and Divisional Police Officer, Ibusa Police Station, Mr. Solomon Iremi, the N50 million hall launch will also feature presentation of awards and launching of 2017 calender.

The event which has Chief Celestine Okobi, Ezemeze of Ibusa, as chairman, is to hold at the premises of Ibusa Police division.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi and Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Mohammed, will be special guests of honour, while Chief Sabastine Adigwe is chief launcher.

