Police declare Akwaza wanted, bust armoury

The Nigerian Police Force today declared wanted Terwase Akwaza, a fugitive already on the watchlist of Benue State government, in connection with last month’s killings in Zaki Biam. The police, while parading 19 suspects arrested with the killing of 17 people in the Benue state town, said they recovered a lot of arms from a […]

