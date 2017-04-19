Police: Fresno gunman targeting whites chose 3 men at random – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Police: Fresno gunman targeting whites chose 3 men at random
Daily Mail
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) – Three men were having a seemingly ordinary day in downtown Fresno, California, before they were singled out at random and killed by a black gunman targeting white victims, police said. The men happened to be on the same block, …
Fresno shooting rampage: Suspected gunman wanted to kill as many white people as possible, cops say
Fresno Gunman's Rampage 'Solely Based on Race': Police
Hate crime is suspected after a gunman kills 3 white men in downtown Fresno
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG