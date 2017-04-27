Police Hunts Officer Who Threatened To “Kill 200 People If Buhari Dies”

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has said it has launched a manhunt for a police officer, who threatened to “kill 200 persons if ailing President Muhammadu dies.”

The NPF also said that it has commenced investigation into the content of his post on social media, with a view to identifying the policeman and taking necessary actions.

On Tuesday, the riot police officer, Inusa Saidu Biu, from Biu, a local government area in Southern Borno State, had taken to Facebook, alleging that Buhari had earlier been poisoned but was saved by God.

He further claimed that some persons – he tagged as enemies of the President – were orchestrating his (Buhari) death, describing the 74-year-old president as a cat with nine lives.

Biu then rained curses on the so called enemies and threatened to take 200 lives if Buhari died from the illness.

He wrote, “After they poisoned him, God did not let him die; Buhari, the cat with nine lives. Now they want him to resign so that they would continue to steal our ‘yam’ (treasury). No way; your enemies will die like mosquitoes before you, including those who are commenting negatively. Shege ya buro uba, Zamu ci uwaku. If Buhari dies, I promise to kill 200 people.”

The post, which had been deleted from Biu’s timeline, stirred outrage and backlashes as commentators called for his arrest and prosecution, noting that the post could incite crisis in the country.

In the wake of the incident, the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Moshood Jimoh, has revealed that the police headquarters was aware of the post.

Jimoh told newsmen that the police has also commenced a search to know whether he was actually a policeman.

He said, “We have seen the post and we are investigating it. Anybody can post anything on the social media. We first need to ascertain if that man is a policeman and the necessary procedure will be taken. A policeman should not make public comment on social issues. We are investigating and will make the findings public very soon.”

The post Police Hunts Officer Who Threatened To “Kill 200 People If Buhari Dies” appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

