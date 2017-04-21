Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police IG commends Governor Ugwuanyi on security

Posted on Apr 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Idris Ibrahim, on Friday expressed delight at Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s efforts in supporting the Nigerian police towards improving security in the state. The police chief spoke through the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the South Eastern Region, Mr. Valentine Ntomchukwu, who was at the Government House, […]

Police IG commends Governor Ugwuanyi on security

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.