Police IG commends Governor Ugwuanyi on security
The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Idris Ibrahim, on Friday expressed delight at Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s efforts in supporting the Nigerian police towards improving security in the state. The police chief spoke through the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the South Eastern Region, Mr. Valentine Ntomchukwu, who was at the Government House, […]
