Police IG Orders Immediate Removal Of Illegal Roadblocks Across Nigeria

The Inspector General (IG) of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, has ordered an immediate destruction of illegal roadblocks across Nigeria.

This he said in a statement issued on Sunday by the Police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, who quoted the Police boss has deploying a special X- Squad Team that will be saddled with responsibility of removing all the illegal roadblocks across the country.

“The Special X-Squad Teams deployed are under strict instructions to also arrest, investigate and prosecute any person or group of persons found committing this illegal act. It is unlawful and contrary to the laws for any individual, or group under any name to take laws into their hands and block any road or highway in full or any part of it under the guise of the collection of revenue/tax or enforcement of the interests of such organizations,” the statement said. “For avoidance of doubt, the Taxes and Levies act, Laws of Federation of Nigeria 2004 section 2 (2) disallowed any person, including a Tax Authority from mounting a Road block in any part of the Federation for the purposes of collecting any Tax or Levy.” “Consequently, the Nigeria Police advised the state and local governments,, Boards of Internal Revenue service across the country, transport unions, labour and traders associations that it is against the law for any organization to create blockade and restrict free usage of rand highways anywhere in the country.”

It added that it has been receiving numerous complaints at police stations across the country that the illegal roadblocks are usually taken over and used by armed robbers and kidnappers.

