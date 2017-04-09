Pages Navigation Menu

Police intensify security at Gbewa Palace as man sneaks in with ammunition

Myjoyonline.com

Police intensify security at Gbewa Palace as man sneaks in with ammunition
Myjoyonline.com
The Northern Region Police Command has intensified security at the Gbewa palace at Yendi, in the Northern Region following the arrest of a man who sneaked into the palace with four rounds of ammunition. The middle aged man named Musa Muniru was …
Yendi: Palace Security Arrests Man With Weapon

