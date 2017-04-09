Police intensify security at Gbewa Palace as man sneaks in with ammunition – Myjoyonline.com
Police intensify security at Gbewa Palace as man sneaks in with ammunition
The Northern Region Police Command has intensified security at the Gbewa palace at Yendi, in the Northern Region following the arrest of a man who sneaked into the palace with four rounds of ammunition. The middle aged man named Musa Muniru was …
