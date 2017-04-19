Police kill Mighty, kingpin of Ishawo invasion in girlfriend’s house

..I knew him as a pipeline vandal— Lover

By Evelyn Usman & Ifeanyi Okolie

LAGOS—MIGHTY, leader of the kidnap gang that invaded Yewa and Ishawo communities of Ikorodu, Lagos, last week, killing four policemen, an Army Captain and two other persons, has died in a shootout with operatives of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team, IGP-IRT, in Ibeshe community, Ikorodu.

The deceased, Endurance Ominisan, popularly known as Mighty, had been in the creeks with other members of his gang since the incident, apparently waiting for the dust to settle before coming out.

He left the creeks at about 6a.m., Sunday, to celebrate Easter with his girlfriend in an apartment he rented for her in Ibeshe area of Ikorodu, unaware that operatives had been stationed at all exit points from the creeks in Ikorodu axis.

Vanguard gathered that operatives of the IGP-IRT, led by the team’s commander, Assistant Commissioner Abba Kyari, swooped on him at about 7.30a.m., while he was relaxing with his girlfriend.

Gun battle

The presence of stern-looking policemen jolted occupants of the building, including Ominisan’s girlfriend. Suspecting that the policemen were there for him, Ominisan went into the roof of the house in a bid to jump to the next building and escape, only to discover that the building was surrounded by policemen.

He reportedly opened fire as he made attempt to jump to the next building, but a bullet from the operatives reportedly hit him.

Vanguard was informed that he was brought down from the roof and rushed to the Ikorodu General Hospital, where he later died.

Confession

Police sources hinted that before he passed out, he confessed to have taken part in several kidnappings in Lagos and Ogun states, among them that of the Oniba of Ibaland, Oba Goriola Oseni, last year, during which two persons died.

The suspect, who hailed from Orogbo, Ondo State, was said to have also revealed on his dying bed that he participated in the January Turkish International School kidnap, where some students and members of staff were abducted.

He further stated that members of the gang that invaded Ishawo last week were still in the creeks, waiting for information on police presence around the axis before coming out.

He reportedly gave the names of those in the creeks as America, Stone, Vika among others. Ominisan, as gathered, breathed his last about seven hours after getting to the hospital.

Girlfriend’s confession

Vanguard gathered that Mighty’s girlfriend, Blessing, who was also whisked away by the operatives, disclosed during interrogation that she had known her late boyfriend for close to two years, adding that they intended to get married between December this year and April next year.

Although police claimed she knew that her late boyfriend was a kidnapper, the Benue State-born Blessing refuted the claims, saying she only knew him as a pipeline vandal.

She added that the major reason why he rented the flat for her was so they can have time together whenever he wanted to visit.

Mighty fired four bullets— Police

The Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshod, a Chief Superintendent of Police, when contacted, said: “One Turkish-made Fatih 13 Pistol, service number 12TF00126, with four expended bullets and five live ammunition, were recovered. Effort to arrest other members of the gang are in progress.

“It was a five-minute gun battle. He fired four shots at us, before one bullet hit him.

“We arrested his girlfriend, obtained her statement and granted her bail.”

The post Police kill Mighty, kingpin of Ishawo invasion in girlfriend’s house appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

