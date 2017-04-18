Police kills mastermind of army, four police officer’s killing in Lagos
Police in Lagos state said it has killed the mastermind of the killing of army and policemen in Ikorodu area of the state in a gun duel on Tuesday morning. Recall that last week, gunmen suspected to be notorious militants/kidnappers struck at Woodland Estate close to Ishawo Creeks and engaged security personnel in a gun […]
Police kills mastermind of army, four police officer’s killing in Lagos
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG