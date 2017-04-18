Pages Navigation Menu

Police kills mastermind of army, four police officer’s killing in Lagos

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Police in Lagos state said it has killed the mastermind of the killing of army and policemen in Ikorodu area of the state in a gun duel on Tuesday morning. Recall that last week, gunmen suspected to be notorious militants/kidnappers struck at Woodland Estate close to Ishawo Creeks and engaged security personnel in a gun […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

