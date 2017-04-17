Police nab ‘high profile thief’ for alleged impersonation, stealing gadgets

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Intelligence Response Team (IRT) at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, has arrested a ‘high-profile thief’ identified as Augustine Joseph, who specialises in impersonating journalists to steal gadgets and con dignitaries at events.

Posing as an employee of the popular blogger, Linda Ikeji, with an identity card bearing the name Michael Mordi, the suspect was arrested and paraded last week for robbing unsuspicious members of public of their belongings at public events.

The suspect, who walked into one of the new generation bank’s head-office at Victoria Island, Lagos, for an event on March, 30, smartly made away with a Samsung Galaxy S6 phone and other items belonging to guests at the event.

In a statement by the IGP team, it said: “Immediately we received the information, operatives of the IGP’s Intelligence Response Team led by Superintendent Lateef Balogun, swung into action and based on the technical intelligence gathered, one Augustine Joseph (male) was arrested while the phone in question was recovered from him. The suspect confessed to have stolen the phone from the complainant and equally confessed to other heinous crimes that are becoming rampant at public events.”

The suspect, Augustine Joseph said: “I have been into this business of stealing people’s things at event for more than a year now. I steal phones, laptops and other gadgets when attending functions. The method I mostly use is to come in as early as possible to familiarise myself with people. I always sit close to charging points where I would be able to carry out my act and I move around with different chargers to lend to people who need to charge their phones.

“To get details about upcoming events, I download some events app on my phone and I add Facebook pages of events so as to stay current on activities happening around me. I go to the extent of paying as a participant to attend trainings and workshop in order for me to rob people of their belongings,” he confessed.

The police have said the suspect will be arraigned once investigations are concluded.

This post was syndicated from Breaking News, Nigeria News and World News – The Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

