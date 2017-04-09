Pages Navigation Menu

Police officer allegedly pays teenager for sex, collects his money back at gunpoint

Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

A Nigerian police officer in Washington is facing a string of charges in Maryland, USA after police authorities alleged he paid a 15-year-old girl for sex and then took back the money at gunpoint. Anne Arundel County police said 27-year-old Chukwuemeka Ekwonna of Glenn Dale was arrested last week and charged with armed robbery, assault, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

