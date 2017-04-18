Pages Navigation Menu

Police officers kneel to thank God for their safe return from the North after 3 months

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigerian police, Akinola Ola Rotimi shared a photo with his colleagues kneeling down and thanking God for their safe return three months after being in the North.

He wrote;

“……3 months,3 weeks ago..
..my humble self and 62 gallant officers left for the north east on a special assignment…… and 3 months,3 weeks,we are back to Lagos……NO ONE, I mean NO ONE WAS MISSING………..its really a BIG TESTIMONY….. please help me thank the Good Lord!!!!”

