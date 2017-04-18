Police officers kneel to thank God for their safe return from the North after 3 months
Nigerian police, Akinola Ola Rotimi shared a photo with his colleagues kneeling down and thanking God for their safe return three months after being in the North.
“……3 months,3 weeks ago..
..my humble self and 62 gallant officers left for the north east on a special assignment…… and 3 months,3 weeks,we are back to Lagos……NO ONE, I mean NO ONE WAS MISSING………..its really a BIG TESTIMONY….. please help me thank the Good Lord!!!!”
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG