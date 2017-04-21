Police promotes 32,037 personnel, releases N200m for retirees,

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT – The Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Training, Mr. Emmanuel Inyang, Friday said that the Police Authority has promoted 30,000 personnel of the force since the present management team of the police came into office in July, 2016.

Inyang, who supervises the South-South zone, also disclosed that the authority released N200 million, as palliative for retirees of the force.

Speaking in Port Harcourt during his working visit in Rivers State, the DIG explained that 4,410 of the persons promoted are senior officers.

He said the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, had approved the promotion of all ranks and file up to 2013 and that more personnel would be promoted soon.

Inyang said: “I want to publicly let you know that the administration has good things for you as Police officers to encourage you. The welfare of officers and men is taking top priority by the current Police management team.”

He also stated that crime had reduced drastically in the states South-South region and enjoined commissioners of police and area commanders use the Operation Safer Highways to ensure adequate policing.

However, the Rivers State Police Command paraded 37 persons suspected to be involved in kidnapping, armed robbery and cultism in the state and displayed several weapons recovered from the criminals.

